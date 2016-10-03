John C. Morrow

He was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Columbus, Neb.

John worked as an architect in Los Angeles for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. He enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, hunting, fishing, his hunting dogs, and jazz music. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid Corn Husker fan.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Schaefer) Morrow, to whom he was married for 55 years; his son, Matthew (Kathy) Morrow of Sandusky; and his two grandchildren, Joe and Sara.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine (Rusche) Morrow; an infant daughter, Elizabeth; a son, Dan; and brothers, Tom, Frank, George and Jim.

A funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron, with Father Jeffrey McBeth officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.