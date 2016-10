Gregory J. Machovina

Gregory J. Machovina, 58, Huron, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness. Friends may call from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct 6, at St. Peter Church Gathering Space, 430 Main St., Huron. Other arrangements are pending at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron.