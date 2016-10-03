Emily Brianna Wagner

She was born in Mendota, Ill., on Oct. 16, 1999.

Emily was a junior at Clyde High School, where she participated in the Key Club; Drama Club, becoming a Thespian her sophomore year; Spanish Club; Friends of Rachel; bowling team; and the Quiz Team.

Her freshman year she was a member of the track team.

Emily was very involved in social issues, anticipating following this path at The University of Findlay in Social Work, although she had already received a full ride to Vassar. She was on the Quiddich Team and wanted to be involved in the GAS movement at Findlay.

Survivors include her mother, Julie Wagner of Clyde; her father, John F. (D’Arcy Rocks) Wagner of Bolingbrook, Ill.; her brother, Daniel A. Wagner of Clyde; grandparents, Phyllis Schwartz of Byrdstown, Tenn., Warren A. and Mary A. Wagner of Winter, Wis.; her extended family, adopted grandmother, Laura McBroom; Dan and Karen McBroom, their sons, Cole and Ian; Laura and Nick Lopez, their children, Alora Lopez; Ricky (Albug) Lopez; Elizabeth Laura Sebetto, her son, Aris Sebetto; Dominic Sebetto; Zach Sebetto; Holly and Robert Schwartz, their daughters, Alexis and Brooke; Michael and Autumn McBroom, their sons, Niko and Bennett. Also, Drew and Demi Brown, cousins, survive. Michael Wagner; Rita and Walter Hinz, son Christopher; Gregory J. Wagner; James P. Wagner and Linda A. Wagner, her sons, Sean and Ryan, are among Emily’s survivors.

Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Butternut Ridge Church of Christ, Ohio 101 N., Clyde. The funeral will be at the church at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with the Rev. Brian Sherell officiating. Burial will be in Butternut Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Butternut Ridge Church of Christ, Clyde High School Drama Club or the Clyde High School Participation Fund.

Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.