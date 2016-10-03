Doris E. (Casto) Stamm

She was born April 20, 1924, in Columbus, the daughter of Albert and Fannie (Neal) Casto. She married Fred Stamm, and he preceded her in death in 1989. Doris and Fred owned and operated Marine City in Marblehead for 27 years. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Marblehead.

Doris is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen, Erla, Lillian, William Sr. and Robert.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, where funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Kay Cox officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.