Cynthia L. ‘Cindy’ Kaple

She was born July 29, 1947, in Willard to Frank X. Jr. and Luella (Klaiss) Bogner. Cindy worked for Pioneer Rubber Company in Attica for 31 years, where she worked her way from hourly employee to plant manager, and had also worked at the Bellevue Hospital in Bellevue before retiring.

She was a volunteer EMT for Attica, Venice and Reed EMS for 20 years. She was secretary-treasurer for EMS for eight years. She also sat on the Willard Area Hospital Board of Trustees from 1990-1992. She liked traveling, working outdoors, gardening, crafts, fishing, eating out, reading but most of all spending time with her husband, daughter, grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene (Gene) Kaple, whom she married April 20, 1968 (48 years); daughter, Lisa (David) Aichholz of New Washington; grandchildren, Madison Aichholz and Maxwell Aichholz of New Washington; siblings, Gail (Larry) Jacobs of Willard and Marvin (Cathy) Bogner of Attica; brother-in-law, Ron (Phyllis) Kaple of Bloomville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank X. Jr. and Luella (Klaiss) Bogner; two brothers, Roger A. Bogner and Martin L. Bogner; paternal grandparents, Frank X. Sr. and Esther Bogner; maternal grandparents, George and Clara Klaiss.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington. The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington with Father Eric Culler officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seneca County F.A.C.T. or to St. Bernard’s School.

Condolences may be made to the family at secorfuneralhomes.com.