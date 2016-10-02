Eleanor Marie (Dych) Riedy

For 62 years she was the beloved wife of Joseph John Riedy, until Joe's death in February 2008.

Eleanor was born in Philadelphia, to Ellen (Quinn) and Herman Dych. After growing up in Reading, Pa., she met Joe at a dance for servicemen at Indian Town Gap during World War II. They married Feb. 16, 1946, and moved to Joe's hometown of Sandusky, where Eleanor lived until her death.

In addition to time spent raising her children, Eleanor loved playing bridge, traveling, reading, cooking and entertaining, and was active in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, the Sandusky Yacht Club and the Daughters of Isabella, female auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus.

She is survived by her four children, Allen of Carlsbad, Calif., Marilyn (Ronald) Claise of Lexington, Mass., John of Sandusky, and Nancy Funk of Marietta, Ohio; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was predeceased by her two sisters, Anne Hamilton and Mary Jane Dych.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 510 Columbus Ave,, Sandusky, OH 44870.

A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Sandusky.