Thomas R. Hedrick Sr.

He was born Feb. 11, 1954, in Norwalk, and was a 1972 graduate of Norwalk High School and EHOVE. Tom cofounded H.B.E. Machine Incorporated in 1985 with his brother Ralph and Jim Ebert and was the current owner and operator with his son Tom Jr. in Monroeville. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and any activities they were involved in, his shop, the company of friends, working on pulling tractors and attending tractor pulls.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, the former Susan I. Smith; one son, Thomas R. (Jane) Hedrick Jr. of Monroeville; five beloved grandchildren, Logan, Camryn, Jaxson, Brooklyn and Brienne; one sister, Christina Zimmerman of Norwalk; two brothers, Ralph (Karen) Hedrick of Monroeville and William (Brenda) Hedrick of Chandler, Ariz.; stepbrother, Patrick Borchardt; loving mother-in-law, Joanne D. Smith; his wife’s brothers and sisters and their spouses, Howard and Jan Smith, Robert and Carolyn Smith, Kimberly and Brian Lucal, Russell and Joan Smith, Rebecca and Donald Sitterly, John and Krista Smith; as well as too many beloved nieces and nephews to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Hedrick in 1972, and Ruth (Hill) Hedrick in 2005; his father-in-law, Robert L. Smith in 2011; and stepfather, Arthur (Tiny) Borchardt in 1991.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe St., Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Road, Norwalk. The Rev. Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School, St. Joseph Church Window Campaign, 79 Chapel St., Monroeville, OH 44847, or St Alphonsus Church, 1322 Settlement Road, Norwalk, OH 44857.

