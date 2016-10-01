Mary P. Donovan

Mary was born Feb. 24, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio, to Terrence E. Donovan and Phyllis (Hoffman) Donovan.

She was a 1973 graduate of Sandusky High School. She attended the University of Cincinnati before taking her job as an admissions and rides manager at Marriott's Great America. She continued her 40 years of service to HMSHost Corporation (formally Host Marriott), most recently as a supervisor at the Ohio Turnpike Erie Islands Service Plaza. Mary was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.

Mary is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Donovan of Cincinnati, Julie Donovan of Sandusky, Peggy (Dave) Pribanic of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania, and Beth Ehrhardt of Sandusky; longtime companion, Larry Ulery of Sandusky; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by brother, Michael Donovan.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Mary's memory may do so to Sandusky Library & Follett House Foundation, 114 W. Adams St., Sandusky, OH 44870, or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.