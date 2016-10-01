Marilyn J. Miller

She was born in Rushsylvania, Ohio, Feb. 2, 1931, the daughter of James and Cora (Clemmons) Shroyer.

On Aug. 21, 1948, she married Junior Albert Miller in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death in 1992. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Muth, Violet Jones, and Nettie Wren.

She is survived by her brother, John (Joann) Shroyer of Bellefontaine; and several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn attended the Church of the Brethren in Bellefontaine and enjoyed doing word puzzles and Bingo. She and her husband Junior spent their married life living in Sandusky. Marilyn worked as a cook at the Sandusky Eagles Club and was well-known for her potato salad. After Junior’s passing, she moved back to Bellefontaine to be closer to her family. She loved her candy.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the mausoleum chapel in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 701 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family by visiting edsfh.com.