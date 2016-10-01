Dr. David P. Miller

He was born July 2, 1936, and was a 1954 graduate of Margaretta High School. He received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from The Ohio State University in 1962. He practiced Veterinary Medicine in Bowling Green, Ky., from 1962-1969. He was employed in industry from 1969-1999 by Central Soya Co., Syntex Agribusiness and Kendall/Tyco Healthcare, where he retired as Director of Scientific Services, Regulatory Affairs, and Quality Assurance. David was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary, Fla., the American Association of Veterinary Medicine, and The Ohio State Alumni Association.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sheila M. Miller; daughter, Melissa of DeLand; son, Dave (Shelly) Miller Jr. of Sandusky; and grandsons, Troy and Brett of Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bernice (Wahl) Miller; daughter, Ann Elizabeth; two sisters, Rachel and Virginia Lutes; and two brothers, Curtis and Charles.

There will be no visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1605 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky. The Rev. Joe Steinbauer will officiate. All in attendance are invited to the Sandusky Yacht Club for a light lunch following Mass. Inurnment will be private in Castalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129; Good Samaritan Clinic, 120 E. Plymouth Ave., DeLand FL 32724; Journey's End Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 220163, Glenwood, FL 32722; or to a charity of choice.

Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, Castalia, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.