Charles M. Koehler

Charles was born Dec. 15, 1931, in Sandusky, to Josephine A. (Klingele) and William John George Koehler Sr. He was a 1949 graduate of Sandusky High School.

Charles retired from Embark (United Telephone) after 20 years of service. He was a member of the U.S. Army (Old Guard), longtime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and choir member, member of Mansfield Civitan Club, Boy Scouts and Cub Scout Master, and member of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed his family, singing at everyone's weddings, scouting, community youth projects, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a loving care and concern for people and remained active with his church, family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Charles (Jacqueline), Mary Beth (Larry), Robert (friend Mellisa), Steven (friend Dana), Susan, Shella (Brett), and Thomas; 15 grandchildren, Jenny, Janel, Robert Jr., Randy, Elise, Mitchell, Samantha, Anthony, Blaise, Justin, David, Aleah, Charity, Marc, Katherine; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Beth Ann (Dan) Baker and Jean (Studer) Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ida Joan (Smith); brothers, William, Jack, Leo, and Paul Koeher; and daughter, Cynthia.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 W. Park Ave., Mansfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at herlihy-chambers.com.