Saloma (Pulcini) Sonntag

She was born June 21, 1967, in Norristown, Pa., to John Pulcini and the late Saloma (Mounts) Pulcini.

Saloma received her bachelor's in psychology from Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pa. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, cooking, music, and spending time with her family and friends.

Saloma is survived by her father and his wife, John (Carol) Pulcini of Schwenksville, Pa.; sister, Laura (John) Emmerling of Zelienople, Pa.; brother, Camillo (Kelly) Pulcini of Reading, Pa.; mother-in-law, Pat Sonntag of Milan; nieces and nephews, Grace, Rosemary and Audrey Emmerling, Maxwell and Luca Pulcini; her many Sonntag nieces and nephews; and friend, Rich Baker of Norwalk.

In addition to her mother, Saloma (Mounts) in 1991, Saloma was preceded in death by her husband, John Sonntag; nephew, Ryan Pulcini; and father-in-law, Frank Sonntag.

A Celebration of Life will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Milan American Legion, 44 E. Front St., Milan. Services in Norristown, Pa., will be announced at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Saloma's memory may do so to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824, or to the Milan Library, 19 E. Church St., Milan, OH 44846.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.