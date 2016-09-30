James Michael Burton

Born Aug. 1, 1942, in Kittanning, Pa., Jim attended Brookside High School and graduated from Ford City High School, Pennsylvania, and he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania College. He was honorably discharged from the Ohio National Guard in 1968.

He was employed in Avon Lake by B.F. Goodrich, PolyOne and Polymer Diagnostics, retiring in 2002. He was an avid golfer, an Indians fan and enjoyed watching college football.

Jim is survived by his present loving wife, Pauline (Tomasek) Burton; daughters, Natalie (Anthony) Peace, Melissa (Robert - dec.) Davidson; stepdaughter, Nicole (Dale) Nix; stepsons, Michael (Cinthia) Tomasek, and Aaron (Amy) Tomasek; five grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia Mosley and Karen Plansinis.

He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife and soul mate, Vickie (Dicus) Burton (1995); parents, James W. and Esther L.(Procious) Burton; as well as stepfather, Wilson Chason; and stepmother, Alberta Burton.

Memorial contributions may be forwarded to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 1111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m.Monday, Oct. 3, at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakewood Park Cemetery.