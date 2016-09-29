Norbert O. Wilhelm

He was born March 22, 1932, in Norwalk and had attended St. Joseph Catholic Elementary and Monroeville High School. Norbert was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a farmer and had also worked at Wilson Meats, Bernie Schaffer Construction, Rotary Printing and Sunrise Co-Op.

Norbert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Holy Name Society and American Legion Post 547. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandsons and his great-grandchildren, traveling, going to Florida, playing cards and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, whom he married on Sept. 7, 1957, the former Geraldine “Gerry” Ruffing; three children, Sue Wilhelm of Huntington, Ind., Pat (Carl) Dahm and Dave (Sherri) Wilhelm, both of Monroeville; two grandsons, Aaron (Christina) Dahm of Monroeville and Andy (Katie) Dahm of Norwalk; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Stella and Garrett Dahm; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Wilhelm and Theresa Wilhelm; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Matilda (Meyer) Wilhelm; and three brothers, Arnold, Leonard “Pete” and Harold “Shorty” Wilhelm; and one sister-in-law, Anna Wilhelm.

Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe St., Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel St., Monroeville. Father Ronald Schock will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 79 Chapel St., Monroeville, OH 44847; or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.