Nicholas Hahn

He was born Nov. 21, 1927, in Rockbridge, Ohio; he was raised on the family farm there in Hocking County. He graduated from Rockbridge High School in 1945. He went on to The Ohio State University and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, during the Korean War.

Nick began his professional career grading meat for the U.S. government. He then worked as a buyer for Producers Livestock in Marion. He started working at the J.H. Routh Packing Company in 1954 as a hog buyer, became operations manager in 1970 and company president in 1985. He retired from there in 1995, but remained on the board of directors. Nick and his wife, Iris, raised hogs on their farm in Huron County. He received numerous awards and citations because of his work in the livestock industry.

Mr. Hahn was a member of St. Sebastian and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic churches. He had served on parish council and on the allocations board of the Toledo Diocese, making recommendations to the Bishop of Toledo.

He is survived by his wife, Iris (Swartz) Hahn; his sisters-in-law: Nellie Hahn, Sharon Hahn and Mary Lou Hahn of Lancaster, Ohio; and his brother-in-law, Don Mathias.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rose (Geiger) Hahn of Sugar Grove, Ohio; his brothers, William, Jacob (Winojean), Paul and Tommy Hahn; his sisters, Theresa (Henry) Brandenburger, Louise (John) Moore, Clara Ellen Mathias and infant sister Rose Marie, and infant brother Lawrence.

He is survived by his six children, William (Nancy Chamberlain) Hahn of Lorton, Va., Rose (Keith) Bosch of Sylvania, Ohio, Nicholas (Lori) Hahn of West Olive, Mich., Christine (David) Tyl of Livonia, Mich., Martin (Colleen Martin) Hahn of Washington, D.C., and Father Scott Hahn of Hyattsville, Md.

He is also survived by his grandchildren and their spouses, and great-grandchildren: Aaron, Jenny, Bella and Olivia Hahn; Nicholas, Rachael, Nathaniel Sauceda, Erin Bosch, Sara Hulett and Hannah Lenning; Jacob, Joshua, Benjamin and Aleah Hahn, James, Reina and Matthew Tyl, Zachery Kendrick, Mackenzie and Jack Hahn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, where the Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. His funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, County Road 46, Bellevue. The Rev. Scott Hahn will officiate, and burial will be in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery. Military graveside services will be provided by the Bellevue VFW, American Legion and Four County Marines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky; Victory Temple Soup Kitchen, 1613 Hayes Ave., Sandusky; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

