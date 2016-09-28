Richard C. 'Goober' Graves

He was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Sandusky to Fulton and Clara (Bryant) Graves. Richard graduated from Sandusky High School and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, proudly serving his country from 1961 to 1966.

Richard was employed by Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Sandusky Cabinets, CAC of Erie, Huron and Richland Counties, Head Start Programs and Serving Our Seniors.

He enjoyed dancing, loved old school R & B music of the ’60s and ’70s, and was an avid sports fan, especially of baseball, and a western movie enthusiast. Richard loved spending time socializing and reminiscing with his family.

He is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Marilyn Horn; children, Shawn (Michelle) Gray of Sandusky, Carl Dobbins of Las Vegas, Carl Jackson of Norwalk and Markay Jones of Columbus; sisters, Margery Graves Anderson, Lois Graves Belle and Janet Graves McDaniels; brother, Larry Graves; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many cherished nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Graves and Joyce Graves Hill; brothers, Fulton Graves, Donald Graves and David Graves.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Pastor Lynn Graves will officiate.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.