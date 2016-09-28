Esther M. Carter

Esther “Pete” Stout-Carter was born in Clyde on Sept. 10, 1915, to Jesse and Grace (Sultz) Burroughs.

Mrs. Carter was a member of Clyde Christian Church.

Esther graduated from Clyde High School in 1933. She had worked at United Insurance in Tiffin and Fuleki Insurance in Bloomville.

On June 11, 1936, she married Charles Franklin Stout, and he preceded her in death in April 1975. She then married Donald Carter on Feb. 25, 1989, and he preceded her in death in December 1999.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Gary) Michaels of Clyde; a stepson, Robert (Susan) Carter of Ohio and stepdaughter-in-law, Pari Carter of Clyde; four grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and seven great grandchildren, along with several step-great-grandchildren. One sister, Doris Hart, survives in St. Joe, Mich., as well as one brother, Harry (Connie) Burroughs in Clyde.

Esther was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna Mae Mowry, George “Bill” Burroughs, Varal Askins, Virginia Gilbert, Arthur “Bud” Burroughs and Betty Klawitter.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Clyde Christian Church with Pastor Candace Seaman officiating. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clyde Christian Church or Stein Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.