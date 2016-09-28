Alan P. Zeiher

Alan was born July 31, 1953, in Sandusky to Paul E. and Anna (Dienes) Zeiher.

Alan was a 1971 Sandusky High School graduate. He retired from Delphi in 2003 after 30 years of service. Alan was a member of American Legion Post 83 and AMVETS Post 29. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling to the Kentucky Derby, Mardi Gras, Cabo and Arizona, he enjoyed his Harley Davidson, reading and spending time with his family and friends.

Alan is survived by his sister, Jane Zeiher of Sandusky; sister-in-law, Barb Zeiher of Sandusky; his nieces, Shelly Zeiher and Kim Vaccaro, both of Sandusky; nephew, Matt Zeiher of Sandusky; great-nieces, Kendall and Peyton; and great-nephew, Logan.

In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Zeiher, and nephew, Matt Vaccaro.

Alan was always thinking of others, and through organ donation was able to give the gift of sight.

Honoring Alan’s wishes, private family services will be held and conducted at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Alan’s memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

