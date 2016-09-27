W. Scott Felter

Scott was born in Fremont on Sept. 13, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of Clyde High School, where he was a member of the football, baseball and wrestling teams.

Always a Flier Fan, Scott enjoyed returning to CHS to watch his children in their school activities.

He had retired from trucking and being a welder.

On July 14, 1991, he married his sweetheart since 1979, the former Bobbi Lance. She survives, along with their children, Talania Stickles of Coshocton, Angela (Brian) Rowe of Sandusky, Cristin (Jennifer) Stickles of Green Springs, Ruth (Steven) Jesenko of Columbus, Douglas (Samantha) Felter of Fort Polk, La., Lisa Mooney (Jason Estep) of Clyde; stepdaughter, Kendra (Christopher) Kramer of Clyde and Mike McGinnis of Columbus. His father, Edward Felter of Clyde survives, along with 23 grandchildren.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Gisela (Schaufler) Felter King, as well as infant twin brothers.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, until the service at 12:30 p.m. at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Clyde Athletic Department.

Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.