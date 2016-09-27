Ruth D. (Brown) Lee

Ruth was born May 7, 1916, in Greenwich to Samuel and Anna (Miller) Brown.

Ruth was valedictorian of her 1934 Greenwich High School graduating class, where she was also a member of the state runner-up basketball team. She had been a lab technician at Durkee’s in Norwalk, a real estate agent and a clerk at JCPenney’s. She was a fabulous cook, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her son, David (Joyce) Lee of Sandusky; granddaughters, Michelle (Robert) Troxell and Melissa (Sean) Pearson; and four great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Donovan Burr Lee; two grandchildren in infancy; and sisters, Lucille Lane and Barbara Daniels.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with Pastor David Hixson presiding. Family burial will take place Friday afternoon in Green Springs Cemetery, Green Springs.

Those wishing to contribute to Ruth’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.