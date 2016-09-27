Nellie M. Canter

She was born July 8, 1934, in Millstone, Ohio, and was a 20-year employee of Dixon-Ticonderoga.

She is survived by five daughters, Vicki (William) Corbin, Pamela Marie (Chip) Christian, Cathy (Fredrick) Myerholtz, Rhonda Fay Portocarrero and Glenda K. (Carl) Schuster; two sons, Billie Ray (Sherry) Canter and Russell Lee Canter; 15 grandchildren; one stepgrandson; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Anual Pitts.

Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Canter, on March 17, 2016; parents, William and Katherine (Poole) Pitts; grandson, Dylan Portocarrero; stepgrandson, Keegan Plue; and several brothers and sisters.

Family services and burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 29, with Pastor Bill Wiswell officiating. Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, Castalia, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Gifts of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.