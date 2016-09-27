Mary G. Lawrence

Born Feb. 27, 1921, in Sandusky, she was the daughter of George A. and Helen (Jevas) Poulos. Mary was a 1939 graduate of Sandusky High School and worked for the Sandusky City Schools in the cafeteria for 20 years, retiring in 1987.

She is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Ronald) Schnittker, Elaine Waddington and Marcia (Fred) Gasteier; and a son, Robert H. (Jeanne) Lawrence, all of Sandusky; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Jonathon, Kara, Eric, Olivia and Octavia; and five great-grandchildren, Jakob, Jillian, Joseph, Samuel and Kendall; a half sister, Esther Pamel of Michigan; and nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Lawrence; her stepmother; and three brothers, Pete, John and James Poulos.

At her request, all services will be private. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Back To the Wild, P.O. Box 423, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia, OH 44824, or to one’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

