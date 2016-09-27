John Eschen

He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Elyria, and lived in the Wakeman area for most of his life. He was a 1966 graduate of Western Reserve High School. He served in the U.S. Army for nine years during the Vietnam Conflict and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He owned and operated the former Wakeman Service Center for several years, and taught Automotive Tech at EHOVE Career Center for 23 years, retiring in 2009.

During his summers he enjoyed working on Put-in-Bay, driving tour trains for Island Transportation. He was an active member of the Wakeman Fire Department, serving from 1979 until his retirement as chief in 2007. He was a member of the Vermilion VFW, American Legion, Wakeman Eagles, Northern Ohio FOOLS and the Skip Dugan Antique Car Club on Put-in-Bay. He loved antique cars and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret (Masterson); his son, Sean (Liza) Eschen of Wakeman; two brothers, Randy of Norwalk and Ted of Kipton; four grandchildren, Kalob, Kayla, Kaden and Kagen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Ellen (Wacker) Eschen; and his granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper St., Wakeman, where services will be 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region, P.O. Box 271, Tallmadge, OH 44278.