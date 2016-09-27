Jean Shira Bailey

She was born Jan. 9, 1924, in Guttenburg, Iowa, to her parents, Ruby and Creatis Shira. Jean graduated from Willard High School in 1941. On May 30, 1945, she married Clayton Bailey, to whom she was married 57 years. Jean was a 1959 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Sandusky Public School system for 26 years. While teaching, she was recognized as a 1971 Jennings Scholar. Upon her retirement, she and Clayton moved to Sun City Center, Fla.

While residing in Sandusky, she was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and was involved in many civic organizations. After moving to Sun City Center, Jean continued these commitments at Redeemer Lutheran Church and continued to participate in various civic groups. Jean was recognized in 2007 for 25 years of outstanding service in the Sun City Center Woman’s Club.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Gerding of Lutz, Fla., and Beverly (Paul) Bouman of Celeryville, Ohio; two sons, Michael (Hope) Bailey of Huron and John (Niki) Bailey of Palmetto, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; one brother, the Rev. Creatis G. Shira of Charlottesville, Va.; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Bruce Bailey; and her parents, Creatis and Ruby (Froelich) Shira.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ralph Schibler will officiate. Family interment services will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Willard, with Jean’s grandson, the Rev. Clayton Bailey, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Foundation, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573 or the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Research Department, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.