Harry Morris

He was born July 16, 1939, in Washington County, Ohio, and was a 1957 graduate of Margaretta High School. He was an iron worker for 18 years with Local No. 17 in Cleveland and was a 21-year employee of Ford Motor Co., retiring as a construction millwright. He served in the Ohio National Guard and was a member of the American Legion.

Harry loved spending time with his family and animals, especially watching his grandchildren play sports. He was always picking on his grandchildren and getting into trouble with them. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hunting, motorcycling, racing jeeps, watching sports, riding his John Deere tractor and 4-wheeling.

Harry is survived by his wife, the former Sandy Jacoby, to whom he was married for 54 years; two daughters, Tami Beatty (Paul Beatty) and Suzi (Rick) Napka; one son, Tim (Cindy) Morris; eight grandchildren, Kirsten (Gilberto) Whited, Ashley (Nathan) Moore, Brittany Morris, Cheyenne Morris, Alyssa (Mike) Crawford, Jessica Napka, Alisha (Greg) Stewart-Pecina and Christina Tanna; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lela Morris, Harold and stepmother Dorothy Morris, and one brother, Raymond Morris.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia, where services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Chaplain Charles Odums will officiate. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia, OH 44824; Margaretta Rescue Squad, 113 South Ave., Castalia, OH 44824; or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Gifts of sympathy and condolences may shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.