Giovanni “John” Terranova

Born June 7, 1926, in Modica, Sicily, he was the son of Pietro and Giuseppina (Cannada) Terranova. John owned and operated John’s Barber Shop for 40 years, retiring in 2000. His life was spending time his family.

He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margherita (Sortino) Terranova; two daughters, Lena (George) Spadaro and Josie (Dan) Angelo, both of Sandusky; a son, Peter (Teresa) Terranova of Hilliard, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Ceila, Katy, Marco, Christian, Elisabeth, Giselle, Eric, Michael and William.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Vincenzo Terranova.

At his request, visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for John at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Father Matt Frisbee will officiate. Entombment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Sandusky.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Providence Care Center, 2025 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with John’s family at davidfkoch.com.