Elsie Ward

Elsie was born July 31, 1933, in Port Clinton, the daughter of Verrie and Doris (Elliott) Bovia. On Dec. 29, 1951, in Port Clinton, she married Richard J. Ward Sr., and he survives.

Elsie was a homemaker. She was a member of the Oak Harbor Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Elsie volunteered at the Ottawa County Historical Museum. She was an excellent seamstress and was known for making Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls for many of the area children. Elsie will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, Richard J. Ward Sr.; daughter, Wanda (Tom) Shirkey; son, Rick (Vickie) Ward; grandchildren, Craig (Erin) Ward, Ricky Ward, Erin (Andy) Gray and Brendan (Kelly) Shirkey; and eight great-grandchildren.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, followed by the funeral service conducted by Elder Jeremiah Jaber at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

Memorial donations in memory of Elsie may be given to the Oak Harbor Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7701 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor, OH 43449.

