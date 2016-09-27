Elizabeth L. (Skidmore) Feasel

Elizabeth was born May 5, 1930, in Sandusky to Clarence Skidmore and Ethel (Casaver) Skidmore-Robel.

Elizabeth was a 1948 graduate of Sandusky High School. She was employed at Sandusky Steel for 22 years and was a server at the Stonehouse. Elizabeth was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for the Erie County Senior Center delivering for Meals on Wheels. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, golfing, winning at cards and dominoes, and spending time with her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Danny) Nims of Sandusky; Lori (Kirby) Martin of Tiffin and Beth Anne (Christopher) Adams of Fairfax, Va.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her great-great-grandson, Michael Stevens Jr.; sister, Jane Bowden; and brothers, Theodore and John Skidmore.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, with Father Matt Frisbee presidng. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Elizabeth’s memory may do so to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.