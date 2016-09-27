Edna Marie 'Honey' Smith

She was born Feb. 24, 1951, in Laurel, Miss. She was known for talking about the word of God, loved raising children, and loved Sudoku and crossword puzzles. She retired from Standard Products and was employed with Providence Care Center.

Here to celebrate her life are her family: her husband whom she met in 1962, Roy Smith; children, Kimberly Jeter Smith, CaSuandra (Jeter) Jasper, Rodgess Jeter, Danielle Jeter and Daniel Jeter; siblings, Hattie Ruth (Joe) Fortson, Donna Twymon, Portice Twymon, Nettie (Grant) Robinson and Dora Grant; grandchildren, Trinidy Jeter, TyRuss Jeter, Ricky Reed Jr., Ravon Jeter, LaTeashia Russell, Taja Gamblin, Sharda Reynolds, Rodshana Ulery, Jamiea Reynolds, Jewett A. Richardson, Jewett Richardson Jr., Ideala Cole, Rodgess Rider, Brianna Jeter and D’Nysia Bell; 20 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Anthony Jones; special friend, Jean Hamilton; nine nephews; five nieces; and a host of other loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Bell Lewis and Syvell Bolton; brother, Charles Coleman; granddaughter, Jewell Richardson; great-granddaughter, Aubri’onna Miller; and nephew, Carl J. Daniels Jr.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.