Denise Kay (David) Wells

Born Nov. 24, 1957, in Sandusky, she was the daughter of Charles Henry and Kathryn Ann (Karge) David. She was a 1976 graduate of Sandusky High School and later graduated in 1977 from the McConnell School of Travel in Minneapolis, Minn.

Denise had worked as a travel agent at the Sandusky AAA. Later, with her husband, Nick, she owned Nick’s Tavern in Huron, the Melrose Motel and the Secrest Motel in Sandusky. More recently she was an employee for Huron City Schools.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sandusky Yacht Club, past member of the Civil War Roundtable and the Zonta.

Denise is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dominic “Nick” Wells; her children, Kathryn (Craig) Laughlin and Dominic (Annette) Wells; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Laughlin and Oscar Wells; her parents; her sister, Charla (Doug) Johnson; and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry and Dorothy (Gilcher) David; and her maternal grandparents, Otto and Marie (Wattiaux) Karge.

At her request, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home. The Rev. Kathleen Shuck will officiate. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Sandusky Maritime Museum, 125 Meigs St., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to one’s favorite charity.

