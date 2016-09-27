No longer bound to her earthly body, Betty Lou Elliott, 64, of Mansfield and formerly of Columbus, passed away at home surrounded by her family Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2016, following a short battle with cancer.

The daughter of Ephraim E. and Bertha (Hartman) Barnett, Betty was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Norwalk and graduated from Margaretta High School.

On May 16, 1987, she married John Howard Elliott Jr. Betty worked in the accounting department for AEP Electric in Columbus.

Betty loved making crafts. She crocheted and each year made homemade presents for family and friends. A great cook and baker, she baked the best cherry pie. Betty and John shared an interest in photography, especially “birding.” Along with her family, Betty loved traveling across the United States experiencing the beauty and rich history of our country.

She loved Jesus and served Him as her beloved Lord and Savior. She was previously active in Ankenytown Grace Brethren Church where she served in children’s ministry and taught VBS. Betty was a member of Trinity Grace Brethren Church in Columbus and recently attended Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church in Mansfield. Gentle, loving, caring and selfless, a spiritual beauty, Jesus’ Holy Spirit flowed through Betty.

She is survived by her husband, John H. Elliott Jr. of Mansfield; daughter, Christina Elliott of Mansfield; mother, Bertha Barnett of New London; brother, Ephraim “Bub” Barnett Jr. of New London; sister-in-law, Sharon Colby of New London; nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ephraim Barnett Sr.; Betty’s stillborn twin sister, Bertha Barnett; and infant brother, David Byron Barnett.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church, 1905 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, Ohio, where Betty’s funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Les Vnasdale will officiate, and burial will follow in Ashland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church may be made at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be made by visiting snyderfuneralhomes.com.