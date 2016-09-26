Roger Steven Hicks

Roger was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Tiffin, to Charles Raymond and Helen Marie (Hites) Hicks. He married Deborah Sue (Chaney) in Tiffin on May 2, 1966, and she survives in Tiffin.

Other survivors include his son, Rodney (Jolene) Hicks of Tiffin; daughter, Tonya (James) Chamberlin of Marblehead; five grandchildren, Tyler (Stephanie) Hicks, Brandon (Ashley) Hicks, Trey Chamberlin, Trevor Chamberlin, Trent “Jim” Chamberlin; brother, Faron Hicks of Green Springs; and half-brother, Larry Rohe of Tiffin.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garland Hicks; half-brother, Eugene Rohe; and half-sister, Diane Rohe.

He worked in maintenance. He enjoyed camping, wintering in Florida and just spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory, Tiffin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family at engleshookfuneralhome.com.