Edna R. Weyer

She was born Sept. 28, 1920, in Sandusky County, and graduated from Townsend High School in 1938. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Castalia, and the Car Coddlers Club. Edna worked for Philco for several years before retiring from Periodical Publishers.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Jo) Weyer of Fremont; 10 grandchildren, Keith (Traci) Weyer, Paula Weyer, Kevin (Connie) Weyer, Art (Melissa) Weyer, Amanda (Matt) Browne, Tracy Weyer, Tricia Hartenfeld, Kelly Messina, Brian (Candi) Wensinger, and Stacy (Brian) Kemenah; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister Orma "Ilene" Call; and many nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Alvenius "Barney" Weyer; son, Calvin Weyer; grandson, Michael Weyer; parents, Michael and Albertina (Schwochow) Grealy; two sisters, Marie Maul and Dorothy McCready; and one brother, William Grealy.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, until services at noon, at Grace Lutheran Church, 203 S. Washington St., Castalia. The Rev. Kathleen Suggitt will officiate. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, and to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Gifts of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting ransomfuneralhome.com.