Alex M. 'Tank' Tetzloff

He was born May 27, 1995, in Sandusky, the son of Thomas "Tom" Michael and Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Johnson) Tetzloff. Alex was a 2014 graduate of Perkins High School, where in his senior year he was a Division II state wrestling qualifier. He was in his junior year at Bowling Green State University Firelands College majoring in Business Finance. During his high school days he had worked at Eats and Treats and after high school he worked at Hermes-Parker Concrete to help him achieve his goals of a college education.

Alex will be remembered by many as a true free spirit, having a big heart, being considerate to all, kind, caring, as well as a goofy kid that had a drive in life to achieve his goals that he had set his mind on. He had that charismatic personality about himself. After high school, he joined the Perkins High School wrestling program as the assistant varsity coach where he fell in love in mentoring young kids in the sport of wrestling.

Alex was a "General Nerd," playing all sorts of video games and doing other activities with his buddies, the "Tank Team" consisting of Tony Didion, Dylan Hermes, Ossie Hermes, Chace Green, Luke Fraley and Justin Moen. He also enjoyed antique cars, including his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle and more recently his "Dream Car," his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. He was also an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alex is survived by his parents, Tom and Becky Tetzloff; sister, Meghan A. Tetzloff, stationed at H.A.F. in Savannah, Ga.; brother, Damian Retzlaff of Dusseldorf, Germany; maternal grandparents, Harold (Mary Lou) Johnson of Huron; paternal grandparents, Glen and Pam Tetzloff of Castalia; paternal grandmother, Helen Wuertz of Sandusky; aunts, Danielle Ransom, Tara Heishman, Vicki Bickley, Lisa Blake, and Sue Johnson; uncles, Ron and Scott Johnson and Jake Tetzloff; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elzora "Zo" Johnson.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the church. The Rev. Douglas E. Winner officiating. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery, Sandusky.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Alex M. Tetzloff Perkins High School Wrestling Scholarship Fund, c/o 1514 Kingsley Circle North, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Alex's family at davidfkoch.com.