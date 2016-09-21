Roger Siesel

Born in Monroeville, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge, Ohio.

Roger served in the U.S. Army and retired from teaching in 1986. He had taught and coached at Springfield, Tallmadge, Wadsworth and Canton Perry high schools. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, the Mogadore Moose and VFW.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nan; son, Scott; father and mother, Urban and Theresa Siesel; brother, Kenneth Siesel; sister, Maryann Bischoff and her husband, John; sister-in-law, Shirley Siesel; and nephew, Kenneth Siesel.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Sue (Dan) Kline of Tallmadge; son, Jeff (Lisa) of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Sandy Kline (Kristen), Sean Kline, Samantha Kline, David Siesel (Kaitlyn), Craig (Claire) Siesel, Angelina Siesel (Tyler), Joseph Siesel, Anna Siesel; brothers, Paul (Alice) Siesel, Dennis Siesel, both of Bismark, and Joe (Jane) Siesel of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon with a service from 10:30-10:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle), with the Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be 3 p.m. in St. Sebastian Cemetery in Bismark/Bellevue, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Summit County MRDD, 89 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge, OH 44278.