Michael 'Mike/Mikey' Joseph Beverly

Born Feb. 14, 1962, in Sandusky, Michael was president of G.B. Mfg. Co. until 1995.

Mike had a love for boating and racing, and drove both asphalt sprint and super modified race cars. For the past several years, Michael and his wife, Heather, a travel nurse, have been full-time RV’ing and traveling across the country.

He is survived by his wife, Heather M. (Graham) Beverly; his brother, David (Pamela) Beverly; his sister, Barbara (Richard) Carlson; his niece, Nicole (Kevin) Earhart; a grandniece, Madison Avery Earhart; and his dog, “Shag.”

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine M. “Gerri” (Canino) Beverly, and his father, Robert H. “Bob” Beverly.

At his request, Michael wished to be cremated and have his ashes returned to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made in his memory to the City of Huron Fire Department, 417 Main St., Huron, OH 44839; and A*Med Hospice, 8901 E.F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B, Texas City, TX 77591.