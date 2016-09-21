Donald 'Kevin' Popke

Kevin was born in Sandusky, but as a soldier, home was where he hung his hat. He retired after 22 years as a 1SG — an airborne Ranger in the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He took with him many memories of pre-dawn ruck marches and combat equipment jumps with his men. As a Jump Master, he was responsible for their lives — a duty he took seriously and continued well beyond his retirement — Kevin remained a friend and mentor to many of his soldiers until his last day. He was the kind of man who made new friends continually, but always nurtured his closest relationships. After his passing, more than just a few men came forward as his Best Friend.

In truth, Kevin leaves behind his best friend of 27 years, his wife, Michelle. They loved each other, “warts and all,” for nearly three decades. Kevin is survived by his four children, Katie, Emily, Brynn and Alex, as well as four grandchildren, Macklin, Keegan, Harper and Barrett — he loved all of them with his whole heart and would be devastated to think of everything he will miss. He was close with his family, including his mother, Sunnie; sister, Jeanice; and brother, Brett. He loved his mother-in-law, Sandy, like another mother. He loved playing pranks on his dad, Don, and he and his brothers took great delight in weekly calls to mess with their dad. His relationship with his brother Todd was more than just a brother — theirs was a deep friendship and love that will endure beyond his passing.

Kevin shared his love of food and wine with many, but some of the best times of his life were with Todd and his wife, Phyllis, in Sonoma, Calif. Over the last few years, many bottles were emptied and many contraband cigars were shared between Kevin and the group of friends that came together over motorcycles but grew into his family. That group knows who they are. He created yet another tribe over the last three years, supporting the Brandon High School wrestling team.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to the Kevin Popke Brandon Wrestling Fund at Wells Fargo. The funds will support wrestlers who need financial assistance for tournament entry fees, transportation, etc. He would like a legacy that continues his desire to serve as a leader and mentor to young men.

Kevin will be missed by many but leaves them better for having known him. #looktwicesavealife.

His Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, Fla. The family will begin receiving friends at 9 a.m. Committal with military honors to follow in Florida National Cemetary, Bushnell.

Expressions of condolence at hopewellfuneral.com.