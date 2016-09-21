Deborah Ann Eddington

She was born in Fremont and worked as a special education teacher’s aide at the former York Elementary School and Bellevue Elementary School.

Deborah is survived by her significant other, Dan Cousino, who joined her life in 2003; one daughter, Rebecca Eddington of Napoleon, Ohio; two sons, Brian Eddington of Bellevue and Mark (Emily) Eddington of Walbridge, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Stacie (Anthony) Johnson of Columbus and Kristine (Eddington) (Anthony) Marple of Columbus; her mother, Audrey Sutton of Clyde; and sister, Lori (Bauchspies) of Midway Park, N.C., along with numerous nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren. Dan’s daughter, Shannon Cousino, survives in Bryan, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eddington; her father, Henry Sutton; and grandparents, Solomon and Dovie Sutton and Donald and Annie Leber.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Vickery, with the Rev. Jeanette M. Thorp officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Filling Home in Napoleon, Ohio; Stein Hospice, Sandusky; or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Vickery.

