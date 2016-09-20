Norene M. (Chill) Wittmer

Born Aug. 14, 1927, in Kimball, Ohio, she was the daughter of Julius August and Mary Magdalene (Hinz) Chill. She was a graduate of St. Mary High School and had worked, in her earlier days, at the Philco Company.

Norene, with her husband Russ, had been members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Northcoast Community Church. They were also active in the Oxford Hustlers 4-H Club, the Oxford Grange of Erie County and involved with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. She, with her husband, were the recipient of the most prestigious honor in scouting, “The Silver Beaver Award.”

She is survived by her sons, R. Daniel Wittmer of Sandusky, David (Kathy) Wittmer of Port Charlotte, Fla., Gregory (Susan) Wittmer of Saranac Lake, N.Y., Jeffrey (Sheri) Wittmer of Redding, Calif., and Jaime (Charles “CJ” Bacino) Wittmer of Santa Fe, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Norene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Russell J. Wittmer, on June 9, 2006; a granddaughter, Emily Wittmer; a sister, Clara Ruthsatz; and three brothers, August, Julius and Julian Chill.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at David F. Koch Funeral Home, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeffrey Wittmer officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Stein Hospice Service Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Norene’s family at davidfkoch.com.