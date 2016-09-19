Phyllis Folk

She was born May 13, 1928, in Fremont, to Merle and Thelma (Dignan) Streeter. She was a 1946 graduate of Clyde High School.

Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Clyde. She had been an avid gardener, and along with her husband, enjoyed traveling and square dancing. Her favorite activity, however, was anything that allowed her to spend time with all of her family.

On May 19, 1947, she married Clair Folk. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2014.

Survivors include their daughter, Carol (Robert) Bishop of Clyde; son, Ronald Folk of Clyde; two granddaughters, Dawn Distel of Clyde and Rhonda (Johnny) Montgomery of Green Springs; and six great-grandchildren, Kirsten Albright, Megan Albright, Jenna Distel, Audrey Distel; Alec Montgomery and Nathan Montgomery.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric Hall; and brothers, Myron Streeter and Bob Streeter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, until funeral services at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, Clyde. The Rev. Sheryl Sietz will be officiating. Burial will follow in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Clyde V.F.W., or to The First United Methodist Church.

Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.