James R. Van Arsdale

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol (Worner) Van Arsdale; children, Bradley (Corinna) Van Arsdale, Amy (Art) Bergstresser and Jill (Scott) Cockerell; grandchildren, Rachel, Jacob, Aden, Aaron, Andrew and Nicholas; sister, Helen (Fred) Forbes; and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Louise (Keyse) Van Arsdale; and sister, Susan (Tom) Terry.

Jim grew up in Columbia Station, Ohio, and graduated from the Ohio State University College of Agriculture, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps (USMCR Captain). After his service, Jim earned a CPA and joined Arthur Anderson as an auditor. He bought and ran his uncle's greenhouse business before joining American Greetings Corp., where he retired from in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Operations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, fishing, golfing and trap and skeet.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road, Bay Village, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes to Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road, Bay Village, OH 44140, or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.