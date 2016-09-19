Arnold J. 'Arnnie' Milefchik

He was born Oct. 1, 1923, in Pocahontas, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mary (Thoma) Milefchik. Arnnie was a veteran of the U. S. Army during Wolrd War II, serving with the 805th Aviation Engineers in the South Pacific Theatre.

Arnnie graduated from Iowa State with a degree in engineering. On March 19, 1949, at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, Neb., he married Ardeth Farr and she survives.

Arnnie worked for GM/New Departure for 33 years in Kansas City and Sandusky, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. He was a member of the PCYC, the CIC, Playmaker’s Civic Theatre, which was one of his passions, a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, on the Ottawa Co. Board of Health, instrumental in the developing of the Vineyard on Catawba, on the board of directors for BGSU Firelands, volunteer at H. B. Magruder Hospital for 20 years and enjoyed playing golf. Arnnie will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Ardeth A. Milefchik; sons, Christopher D. (Linda) Milefchik, David L. (Donnah) Milefchik, Eric N. (Ezzat) Milefchik, Daniel C. (Maria) Milefchik; daughter, Amy B. (Tim) Goetz; son-in-law, W. Michael Mathews; grandchildren, Brianne Mathews, Sean (Melissa) Cassidy, Michael Milefchik, Sarah (Trevor) Weatherwax, Ian (Melonie) Milefchik, Kristen Milefchik, Evan Milefchik, Zaid Milefchik, Isa Milefchik, Taylor Milefchik, Tabitha (Kristina) Goetz and Clifford Goetz; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dennis (Patricia) Milefchik and Donald (Mary) Milefchik.

Arnnie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Ann Mathews; and foster daughter, Barbara and Art Jaggers.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. A Memorial Mass conducted by the Rev. John Missler, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, beginning with prayers offered at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery, Port Clinton.

Memorial donations in memory of Arnnie may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton, OH 43452, Playmaker’s Civic Theatre, P.O. Box 149, Port Clinton, OH 43452, or the Lupus Foundation of America, 12930 Chippewa Road, Brecksville, OH 44141.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.