Nancy 'Jean' Jones

Jean, as she was affectionately called, was born Oct. 26, 1946, to David and Alice Jones, in Sandusky. She attended Perkins High School. She was a member of Eagles Nest Church, and Kingdom Lifestyles, where her journey began serving faithfully on the Praise and Worship Team. She enjoyed attending church, dancing, shopping, dining out, laughing, listening to music and spending quality time with family. She was an Angel even before she received her wings.

Jean leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, LaTeshia Jones of Columbus, and LaCorya Jones of Sandusky; two sons, Casschauvez (Evie) Lewis and Leonard Jones, both of Sandusky; seven sisters, Jessie Gordon, Johnnie Stovall, Nettie (Ron) Ellis, Mary Wright and Demetriss Jones all of Sandusky, Dorthy (Butch) Jackson of Elyria, and Shirley Jones of Waynesboro, Miss.; six brothers, David (Sharon) Jones, Lemon (Carolyn) Jones, Willie (Becky) Jones, Ray Grant, Jimmy Jones, and Anthony Jones Sr., all of Sandusky; longtime companion and friend Leonard Connor of Detroit; grandchildren, Alexis, India, Montreal, Xia Xing, Zack, Aveal, Azaria, Marcel, Spencer, Aerius, Aonesty, Cassmir, Amagine, Landon, London, Alegaci; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Jones; grandson, Cassion Lewis; brother, Roosevelt Cole Jr.; sisters, Ruth and Edna Jones and Ruth Staten; two nieces, Michelle Baines and Jimeka Jones; and nephew, Darius Reynolds.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, until her Homegoing Service at noon, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Rev. Darrell Gant and Rev. Veno Kuhl will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling the arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.