Elizabeth Schnaitter

She was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Sandusky, to John and Rose Esther (Kolasor) Radzik.

Elizabeth retired from Firelands Regional Medical Center in 1995 from the Materials Management Department and also served as an aide after many years of service. Following retirement she worked for many years at Cedar Point.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Huron, and enjoyed reading, working in the garden and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald, whom she married Nov. 14, 1969; a special nephew, Tony Zeno of Huron; and several other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Including her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Zeno and Julia Behnke.

There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held and conducted in Meadow Green Memorial Park Huron. The Groff Funeral Home and Crematory in Sandusky is handling the arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Huron Rescue Squad, 413 Main St. Huron, OH 44839, or directed towards the family.