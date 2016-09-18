Donald R. Thompson

He was born Dec. 25, 1941, in Smithtown, Ky., to Corbet O. and Marie (Strunk) Thompson.

He married Judith A. Swander Sept. 23, 1962, at Zion UCC Church in Fireside, and she survives in Republic. Other survivors include a son, Kevin (Sylvia) Thompson of Republic; a daughter, Kristine (Patrick) Bentz of Marion, Ohio; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters; and his stepmother, Dorothy Thompson of Tiffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don was employed at National Machinery for 41 years as a machinist, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club, Zion UCC Church in Fire side, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home. The Quarter Century Club will have a visitation at 7 p.m. His funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Lindsey-Olds Funeral Home, 3085 South Ohio 19, Bloomville. Burial will be in Block Cemetery, Republic, at a later date. The Wade Benfer American Legion Post 404-Republic will conduct military graveside services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fremont.

Condolence may be shared with the family at lindseyoldsfh.com.