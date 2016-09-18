Diane M. (Laughlin) Widman

Born Aug. 22, 1958, in Sandusky, she was the daughter of William Amos and Josephine Marie (LaRose) Laughlin. Diane was a 1977 graduate of Sandusky High School. She knew many and she filled her days taking care of others, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Diane is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald B. "Ron" Widman, whom she married Oct. 7, 1977; two daughters, Stephanie M. (Jon) Lawrence, and Andrea L. (Scott) McCune, both of Sandusky; and a son, Benjamin R. Widman, of Sandusky; four grandchildren, Joseph, Samuel, Mason and Scarlett; a sister, Mary A. (Roger) Rogers; three brothers, Thomas L. Laughlin, William J. (Kathy) Laughlin and Leonard T. (Marilyn) Laughlin, all of Sandusky; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Sydelle M. Widman; and her sister-in-law, Deborah L. "Debby" Laughlin.

At her request, private visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Following the services cremation will take place. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery Columbarium, Sandusky.

The family suggests that memorials contributions may be made in her memory to the Sandusky Central Catholic School Education Foundation, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870, or to one's favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Diane's family at davidfkoch.com.