Robert M. 'Bob' Roth

Born Nov. 9, 1937, in Alliance, Ohio, he was the son of Clifford M. and Catharine Olivia (Wuthrick) Roth. He was a 1955 graduate of Phoenix Tech in Phoenix, Ariz., and attended Arizona State University. Bob was a veteran, having served honorably in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1999 from New Departure-Hyatt (Division of General Motors), where he had worked for 32 years.

Bob was a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ, where he was a member of the choir, a life member of the American Legion, life member of the AMVETS, member of the Huron Eagles and the Vacationland Sam Camping Club.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Johnnie K. “Kathy” (Green) Roth; two sons, Robert M. Roth Jr. of Sandusky and Todd (Angie) Roth of West Unity, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Veronica, Johnnie and Kendall; a sister, Sara Lu Kosel; a niece, Jackie (Dave) Streng; and a nephew, Russell (Sara) Kosel.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marianna Roth; a nephew, Randall Kosel; and a brother-in-law, Roger Kosel.

At his request, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Jerald A. Fenske will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the St. Stephen Columbarium Serenity Room.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Stein Hospice Service Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Bob’s family at davidfkoch.com.