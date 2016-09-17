Constance J. (Agnew) Schnurr

Connie was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Dayton to A. Vincent and Mary (Ricker) Agnew.

Connie was a 1953 graduate of Vermilion High School, attended Mount St. Joseph College and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University. She taught middle school and junior high at Sts. Peter & Paul for many years, and was employed as the bookkeeper at Bayshore Counseling.

Connie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she served on the parish board and was also a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered her time at Firelands Regional Medical Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, vacations on the beach, bird watching and always reading a good book. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and especially enjoyed many of her grandchildren’s activities.

Connie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronald A. Schnurr, whom she married on July 27, 1957. She is also survived by her three daughters, Mary Ellen (Gail) Reeder of Sandusky, Sally (Tim) Shaw of Mainville, Ohio, Anne Rodriguez of Cornelius, N.C., and former son-in-law, German Rodriguez of Sandusky; sons, Tom (Jenny) Schnurr of Galena, Ohio, and Tim (Michelle) Schnurr of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, Jamie, Alison, Julie, Jacob, Arianne, Rebecca, Bailey, Tony, Jack, Madelyne, Logan, Morgan, Sophia and Olivia; 10 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Cameryn, Michael, Lucas, Carly, Augie, Natalie, Peyton, Taylor and Addyson; brother, Vince Agnew of Naples, Fla.; sister-in-law, Janet Kerber; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Dora.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Bennett, and one brother in infancy, Paul Agnew.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, with Father Philip Feltman presiding. Entombment will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Connie’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2500 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615.

