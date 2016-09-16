Sandie J. Adkins

She was born May 28, 1950, in Norwalk and attended Norwalk High School. Prior to her retirement Sandie had worked at Kalahari, in the deli at the Convenient Food Mart on Perkins Avenue and also at IPC, Norwalk. She attended the Chapel in Sandusky. Her hobbies included fishing, camping, Bingo and playing games on her computer. Sandie’s biggest joy was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and being retired.

She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Adkins; one son, Randal (Courtney) Adkins; three grandchildren, Tyris, Trentyn and Spencer Adkins; two great- grandchildren, Tyris Adkins Jr. and Hazel Adkins, all of Sandusky; one sister, Janet LaVigne and one brother, Ed LaVigne, both of Norwalk; one niece, Tonya (Gary) Minich of Parma; two nephews, Andy LaVigne of Norwalk and Tim (Marcy) LaVigne of Columbus; three great-nephews and one great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Helen (Cole) LaVigne.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, until time of funeral service at noon in Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Pastor Eric Lapata will officiate. Entombment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.