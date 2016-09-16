Harold 'Dean' Redinger

He was born Sept. 14, 1935, in St. Joseph, Mo., the son of George Riley and Freda Fern (Hill) Redinger.

He attended Western University and graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Mo.

Dean served in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army MP. He was employed with Prudential Insurance and retired after 28 years and later was a rural mail carrier from the Monroeville Post Office and also Woodard’s Photography.

He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Bellevue Elks Lodge 1013 and its secretary for 25 years. He was also a member of Bellevue Eagles Aerie 490 and the former Club Amer-Ital.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine (Provenzale) Redinger, whom he married Aug. 28, 1962; sons, Ricky (Jackie) Gundrum of Castalia, Gary (Theresa) Gundrum of Castalia, Deborah Claus of Bellevue, Annette (Dave) Whinnery of Sandusky, Deanne (Craig) Zarrielo of Ft. Myers, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Gallu of Norfolk, Neb.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandsons, Lukas Gundrum, David “D.J.” Whinnery and Stevie Claus.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery. Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, The American Lung Association or Immaculate Conception Church for Memorial Masses.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.